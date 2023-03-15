Awareness progs. on climate change, deforestation and disaster risk reduction held

ZIRO, 14 Mar: A series of awareness programmes on ‘Climate Change Adaptation & Disaster Risk Reduction’ and ‘Deforestation and Climate Change Adaptation’ were organized by the GBPNIHE-NERC as part of the institute’s pilot project titled ‘Fostering Climate Smart Communities in the Indian Himalayan Region, from 13 to 14 March respectively.

The programmes were held at Padi Lailang Memorial School and Love Shore Public School located in Ziro, Lower Subansiri wherein a total of 150 students participated. The students were informed about deforestation and its adverse effects on the environment.

GBPNIHE-NERC scientist-C Tridipa Biswas highlighted the duties and responsibilities of individuals and communities to mitigate the effects of climate change and reduce disaster risk while, Rupankar Rajkhowa from GBPNIHE-NERC discussed climate change adaptation techniques and suggested afforestation as a way to fight climate change and mitigate its consequences.