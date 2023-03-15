Water storage tanks distributed

KAIMAI VILLAGE, 14 Mar: A number of water storage tanks were distributed to the locals here in Tirap district by 36 Bn CRPF under its civic action programme on Tuesday, in presence of Kaimai chief Khamwang Lowang, Khonsa block ZPM Wanghong Panka and GB Tawang Wangsa.

Addressing people during the distribution programme, 36 Bn commandant Pawan Kumar Singh informed that rain is the only source of water in the entire region and people face a lot of problem especially, from

October to March every year when it does not rain in abundance. “As a result, to cater for various needs, such as drinking farming, rearing livestock etc, poor villagers have to go miles to fetch water. Providing water storage tanks will definitely benefit the poor and needy people of Kaimai village,” he added.

The program was also attended by deputy commandant Mishri Singh Yadav, assistant commandant Sudhansh Kumar and Gram Panchayat member W Wangsa. (DIPRO)