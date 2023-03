TEZU, 15 Mar: Residents of Yealiang village in Sunpura circle of Lohit district benefitted from services provided by government departments during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organised at the village on Wednesday.

The camp was inaugurated by Sunpura ZPM Angenlu Chaitom. Lohit DC Shashvat Saurabh also visited the camp. (DIPRO)