Training prog on mobile-based IPM

NYODU, 15 Mar: Fifty-three farmers of Nyodu village in Leparada district participated in a two-day training programme on ‘mobile-based integrated pest management (IPM) on paddy’, which was organised here from 14 to 15 March.

Addressing the farmers, the East Siang KVK’s plant protection scientist Dr Toge Riba emphasised on “location-specific IPM package and practices for paddy crop in Leparada district.”

He presented a demonstration on ‘IPM of biological, chemical, physical and paddy crop specific (cultural) management practices’, and apprised the participants of integrated pest management to grow healthy crops.

Pasighat-based College of Horticulture & Forestry’s Social Science Head Dr LD Hatai said that the project is aimed at providing right information at the right time “and empowering the farmers in taking informed decision to enhance their livelihood through mobile-based agro advisory services in the local dialect.”

Agro associate Vijay Saroh, field manager Yasmi Ratan and field coordinator Kari Riba of the Arik-Abik-Lunom project spoke about the M4Agri mobile app and the Umang app.

“A field demonstration on IPM practices for paddy crop is being conducted with active participation of the Nyodu village rice farmers, GPC and gaon bura,” Dr Hatai informed in a release.