Extension functionaries trained

CHANGLANG, 15 Mar: Forty extension functionaries of the agriculture and horticulture departments, the ICDS, and the Arunachal Pradesh Livelihood Mission participated in a training programme organised by the Changlang Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here on Wednesday.

During the programme, which began with an address by KVK Head Dr Devendra Singh Chhonkar, specialists in the respective fields made presentations on millet cultivation; nutritional significance and post-harvest management of millet; organic nutrient management of king chilli; natural farming, and such, the KVK informed in a release.