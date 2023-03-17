CRPF renovates school

LONGDING, 16 Mar: The 36th Bn CRPF renovated the government primary school in Senua Noksa village in Longding district, under the battalion’s civic action programme.

After handing the renovated school over to the principal on Thursday, Battalion Commandant Pawan Kumar Singh said that, “schools, being the second home, serve a number of purposes in a child’s life, from boosting their confidence to making them learn the importance of teamwork and socialisation.”

During the programme, which was attended by teachers, students, government officials, and others, Sinua Noksa chief Khuwang Wangham commended the CRPF for “always lending a hand for the welfare of the local people, wherever the CRPF is deployed.”

Among others, DC Mishri Singh Yadav, the battalion’s Deputy Commandant Ranjeet Prasad, panchayat leaders, and others were present at the function. (DIPRO)