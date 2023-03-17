Society mourns youth leader

[Karda Natam]

DAPORIJO, 16 Mar: The Sunyi Welfare Society (SWS) has expressed shock and grief over the demise of youth leader Babu Mosi Sunyi, who passed away on 12 March, following an illness.

Hailing from Mosu village in Upper Subansiri district, Sunyi had done his graduation from DNGC, Itanagar, and had served as the general secretary of the All Mosing Mosu Welfare Society Youth Wing, and was the BJP’s media cell in-charge of Upper Subansiri.

Describing his demise as a great loss to the society, the SWS expressed condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.