DNGC anthropology dept signs MoU with AoL

ITANAGAR, 16 Mar: The anthropology department of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Art of Living (AoL), Arunachal Pradesh, on Thursday to carry out collaborative academic activities.

“Through this MoU, both institutions aim to explore the possibilities of academic collaboration in developing and promoting stress management, health and wellness, world peace, youth empowerment, and skill development over the next three years,” the college informed in a release.

The MoU was signed by DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan and DNGC Anthropology HoD Dr Ratna Tayeng on behalf of the college, while state AoL president Tadar Paine and its secretary Sajeel Sud signed it on behalf of the AoL.