Sikkim delegation learns about e-ILP system

ITANAGAR, 16 Mar: A delegation of the Sikkim government visited Itanagar on Thursday to obtain knowledge about tourist e-ILPs and the online ILP project, in order to implement the same in their home state.

During a meeting chaired by Political Principal Secretary Kaling Tayeng, the delegates were briefed on the demography of the state and the best practices adopted by the Arunachal Pradesh government for issuance of ILPs.

The recently launched tourist e-ILP portal was also discussed in detail, and a demonstration and explanation of the nuances of the portal, developed by the IT&C department, was also presented.

Commending the Arunachal government’s initiative, the delegates expressed interest in implementing tourist e-ILP system in Sikkim.

Arunachal’s tourist e-ILP portal was launched by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on 17 November, 2022. The portal has earned national repute and has already bagged two awards at the national level for ‘the best government to citizen-centric service application’. (DIPR)