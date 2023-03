ITANAGAR, 16 Mar: The Arunachal Weightlifting Association, in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India and the Indian Weightlifting Federation, will organise a ‘Khelo India Women’s 10 Ka Dum’ weightlifting tournament at the SAI Special Area Game Centre in Naharalgun on 18 and 19 March.

Education Minister Taba Tedir and Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso are expected to attend the inaugural ceremony on 18 March.