KHONSA, 16 Mar: The winners of the second Arunachal Yuva Samanvay, which was organised by the youth affairs department at Lumdung in East Kameng district, were felicitated by Tirap DC Hento Karga here on Thursday.

Participant from Tirap district, Tehen Henkey, secured the first position in the declamation contest, while Raincha Hangphuk was declared the best performer and Wangno Hangphuk secured the third position in the painting competition. (DIPRO)