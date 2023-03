DOIMUKH, 17 Mar: The Kamle Valley Society (KVS) organised a training programme on broom-making at Tigdo village here in Papum Pare district from 13-16 March.

Around 1,800 brooms were made during the training period. These brooms will be distributed to the schools in Kamle and neighbouring districts.

“All sections of people from nearby areas participated in the broom-making course,” the KVS informed in a release.