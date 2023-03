Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom releases a book titled Tai Khamti Ani Books, published by the Khun-Ta-Nau Welfare Society (KTNWS), in partnership with Puducherry-based Planet Road, in Namsai HQ on Thursday. The MLA lauded the KTNWS for its efforts to preserve, promote and propagate the Tai Khamti language and traditions. Among others, the Namsai DC, and KTNWS vice president Nang Timita Munyak were present at the release function. (DIPRO)