Career counselling camp organised

BASAR, 17 Mar: A ‘career counseling, personality development and yoga for youth’ camp was organised by the Leparada district administration and the IPR department, as part of the ‘Arunachal Rising’ campaign, at the government model college here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Gokar Basar exhorted the youths to “gain maximum out of the counseling programme, which is crucial for a bright future ahead.”

He said: “While career is important, one can still be a good and responsible citizen first and contribute positively to the society.”

The MLA further informed that Basar has been chosen as one of the four venues for conducting the Common University Entrance Test, 2022-’23 in the state.

Leparada DC Mamata Riba in her address said that, “through these series of programmes under the Arunachal Rising campaign, development is being taken to every corner of the state through awareness and disseminating of information about the various flagship schemes.”

The camp featured sessions on cybercrimes and narcotics by the Leparada SP; yoga and meditation by Art of Living instructor Marngam Sora; personality development tips by NEFTU dean Tomi Ete; career counselling by NEFTU registrar Dr Rahul Nandi; job opportunities in non-governmental sectors and skill development opportunities by Leparada MGNF Kaki Likitha; and an awareness programme on the MV Act and traffic rules by SI Angge Miyu. (DIPRO)