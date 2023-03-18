Legal awareness camp conducted

BASAR, 17 Mar: A legal awareness camp for HGBs and GBs on their judicial roles and functions was organised by the Leparada district administration and the IPR department here on Friday.

Highlighting the important roles that HGBs and GBs play as village authorities in ensuring “smooth administration and justice deliverance within their jurisdiction,” former DC Hengo Basar advised them to work in the larger public good and discharge their duties without any bias or favouritism.

Leparada DC Mamata Riba urged the village authorities to make the most of the interactive sessions, “so that” they feel “empowered about their judicial roles and responsibilities.”

Interactive sessions on the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation, 1945, and the Civil Court Act of 2021 and its amendments, besides judicial roles and functions of the village authorities were conducted by advocates Mimar Basar and Murtuza Ansari. (DIPRO)