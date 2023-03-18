Bodies of army pilots flown to home states

GUWAHATI, 17 Mar: The bodies of the two pilots killed in an army helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh were flown to their home states on Friday, a defence spokesperson said.

The mortal remains of Lt Col VVB Reddy have been sent to Hyderabad, and that of Maj Jayanth A to Madurai, defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

The bodies were flown by a special military plane after a wreath-laying ceremony at Tezpur, Assam.

The duo was killed when a Cheetah helicopter of the army, on an operational sortie from Missamari in Assam to Tawang in Arunachal, crashed near Mandala in West Kameng district on Thursday morning.

A court of inquiry has been ordered by the army to ascertain the cause of the accident. (PTI)