Four arrested, 26 two-wheelers recovered

NAMSAI, 18 Mar: A special investigation team (SIT) of the Namsai police arrested four persons in connection with the theft of 26 two-wheelers over the course of 2022, and in 2023.

The SIT, led by Namsai SDPO Chera Saban, under the supervision of SP Dr DW Thongon, first arrested one Ripunjoy Duwara (27) from Tinsukia (Assam), with the help of the Tinsukia police. Based on the revelation by Duwara, the SIT later arrested one Babul Buragohain (35), of Sumonipathar village in Sadiya (Assam), and one Sanjit Shakti (32), of Kherani village in Namsai. The fourth person, identified as Girin Saikia (37), of 2nd Mile area in Namsai, was also arrested.

“The accused admitted to their involvement in various MV theft cases, which led to the recovery of 26 two-wheelers from various parts of eastern Arunachal,” the SP informed in a release.

Four two-wheelers were recovered from Dambuk (Lower Dibang Valley), one from Anini (Dibang Valley), and nine from Mudoi (Changlang), while the remaining 12 two-wheelers were recovered from Insu/Insa area under Chongkham police station in Namsai district, the SP added.

The SIT included Inspectors Tabin Padung and AK Pandey, SIs B Kathak, CS Kamhoo and T Ponglaham, and ASI R Noroh as members.