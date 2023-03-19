Legal awareness prog for women organised

NEW PALIN, 18 Mar: A legal awareness programme on ‘Early marriage, forced marriage, domestic violence, livelihood, and gender equality’, sponsored by the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), was organised by the Kuj Nyato Welfare Society (KNWS) here in Kra Daadi district on Saturday, in collaboration with the district administration.

APSCW member Ngurang Nama spoke on the importance of court marriage and its procedures, and emphasised on “registering marriages in court for effective and swift redressal of legal grievances. “

Advocate Nabam Tanya highlighted the guidelines and mechanisms under the IPC, and various statutes that seek to protect the rights of women and children, “which,” he said, “unfortunately are inaccessible to the common public.”

He exhorted women to “avail free legal aid, as mandated by the government.”

Speaking on “the nature and importance of livelihood creation,” ArSRLM BBM Chi Doye stressed on “the need to tap into the potential of diverse means of livelihood beyond staple agricultural crops.”

Deputy Commissioner Higio Tala praised the KNWS for organising the programme, and requested the APSCW to “conduct such legal awareness programmes routinely in various circles of the district in the future.”

He asserted the administration’s resolve and dedication to deliver justice swiftly and effectively in legal matters pertaining women and children.

Palin ICDS CDPO Kampu Tania also spoke. (DIPRO)