CRPF donates books, furniture for school library

KAKALING, 18 Mar: The 138 Bn CRPF on Saturday donated books and furniture for the newly established library of the government secondary school here in West Kameng district, under the battalion’s civic action plan.

West Kameng SP Bharat Reddy, who inaugurated the library, advised the students to “set a goal in life and contribute towards the nation’s welfare,” and added that “book reading habit is wearing out these days as youths are diverted towards digital applications.”

Itanagar-based CRPF HQ Commandant HS Kales said that such programmes are organised to reinforce the amity between the civilians and the CFPF.

All West Kameng Students’ Union president Khambo Sakrinsow and its general secretary Dorjee Tashi advised the students to be industrious in studies and work for the society when the time comes.

Among others, CRPF HQ Second-in-Command Sukhvir Singh, teachers, and students attended the function.