Awareness prog on biodiversity conservation held

MIAO, 19 Mar: The GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment’s Itanagar-based Northeast regional centre (GBPNIHE-NERC) organised a ‘regional awareness programme-cum-workshop on biodiversity conservation in relation to changing climate’ at Mpen-II village here in Changlang district on Sunday.

The workshop, sponsored by the NABARD, was attended by 50 participants from M’Pen and Lama villages, besides GBs, and staffers of the GBPNIHE-NERC.

Addressing the participants, GBPNIHE-NERC scientist Dr Wishfully Mylliemngap apprised them of the institute’s R&D programmes, while NABARD DDM Kamal Roy spoke about the initiatives being taken up by the NABARD, such as the integrated tribal development project, the spring shed project, and others, in the state.

“The NABARD is acting as the national implementing entity for the adaptation fund under the United Nations Framework Conventions on Climate Change and the National Adaptation Fund for Climate Change,” Roy informed.

He also highlighted the developmental interventions of the NABARD in farm and off-farm sectors for the uplift of rural people.

Miao-based NGO Society for Environment Awareness & Conservation of Wildlife’s secretary Phupla Singpho delivered a speech on “alternative livelihood options by promoting ecotourism in Arunachal Pradesh.”

Other resource persons from the GBPNIHE-NERC informed the participants about the faunal diversity of Arunachal and how to identify them. They dwelt also on the impact of climate change in Northeast India, and plant bioresource-based livelihood options.