PAA shuttlers leave for UP to participate in Nat’l Para Badminton C’ship

ITANAGAR, 19 Mar: The divyangjan badminton players of the Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) left here on Sunday to represent Arunachal Pradesh in the 5th National Para Badminton Championship, which will be held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, from 23-26 March.

The tournament is being organised by the Paralympic Committee of India, in collaboration with the Badminton Association of India.

The players representing Arunachal are Tame Tallang (SU-5 category), Dangu Talik (SU-5 category), Biri Takar (SL-4 category), Lemkhul Mossang (SU-5 category), Taje Pali (SL-3 category), Bamang Rade (SH-6 category), and Bamang Tapung (SU-5 category).

PAA secretary-general Techi Sonu is the team manager.