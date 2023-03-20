CRPF provides sports items to schools

KHONSA, 19 Mar: The 36 Bn CRPF, under its civic action programme, provided sports items like football, badminton racquets, etc, to the government town secondary school and the government primary school here in Tirap district on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Battalion Commandant Pawan Kumar Singh highlighted the benefits of playing sports, and said that “games and sports are inevitable part of human life. Playing sports inculcates discipline, helps develop team spirit, promotes healthy competition, and fosters friendships.”

Earlier, a friendly football match was played between two teams of the government town secondary school at Nehru Stadium here. The trophies and medals to the winners and the runner-up were distributed by the commandant.

District Sports Officer Noah Mongku, Tirap ZPC Chathong Lowang and ZPM Wanghong Panka, among others, attended the programme. (DIPRO)