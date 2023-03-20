Seva clinic inaugurated

PASIGHAT, 19 Mar: A ‘seva clinic’ was inaugurated at the Seva Bhavan compound here in East Siang district on Sunday by Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong, in the presence of DC Tayi Taggu and others.

The clinic is an initiative of NGO Seva Bharati Arunachal Pradesh. Patients will be attended to by retired additional DHS Dr S Bhattacharjee for a nominal fee of Rs 10 per patient, and medicines will be provided for free.

The MLA termed the initiative “one of a kind,” and expressed hope that the citizens would make good use of it. He informed that healthcare infrastructure in Pasighat “will undergo a major boost, following the state government’s announcement of a 300-bedded hospital and a critical care unit for emergency patients in Pasighat.”

The DC also commended the initiative, and suggested that the clinic make “good use of the PM

Jan Ausudhi scheme by providing patients with good quality medicines at cheaper costs.”

Among others, Seva Bharati Arunachal Pradesh president Dr Kaling Jerang, PMC Councillor Oyin Gao, and BJP mandal president Asar Padun were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)