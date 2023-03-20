GWS, TCS express displeasure over condition of Akaijan-Bam road

ITANAGAR, 19 Mar: Members of the Galo Welfare Society (GWS), the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) and other CBOs, along with National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) officials jointly inspected the Akaijan-Bam stretch of the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) in Leparada district on Saturday for the seventh time, and expressed displeasure over the dilapidated condition of the road.

Interacting with the public, the union law minister’s OSD, Komjum Riba, who was also present, assured them that the road would be “furnished with high-quality raw materials.”

He said also that “Package 2 of the road will be completed by June this year.”

The members of the CBOs said that they would “have to take serious steps if the assurance is not fully fulfilled.”

The team asked the NHIDCL authorities to “ensure positive rectification of all the detected defects till date without further delay.”

Meanwhile, the NHIDCL officials assured to “accomplish the earlier commitment regarding the construction of retaining walls over the Ego RCC bridge.”