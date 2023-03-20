Rtd DSP Rinchin Chhewang Bodoi passes away

ITANAGAR, 19 Mar: Retired DSP Rinchin Chhewang Bodoi passed away on Saturday in Guwahati (Assam) after suffering a stroke and a cardiac arrest.

A native of Wanghoo village in West Kameng district, Bodoi had joined the Arunachal Pradesh Police as an assistant sub-inspector in 1982, and had retired as deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in 2021.

He leaves behind his wife, four daughters and a son. One of his daughters is Arunachal Electronic & Digital Media Association (AEDMA) General Secretary Sangge Droma.

The AEDMA, the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists, and the Arunachal Press Club deeply mourned Bodoi’s demise and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

In a condolence message, the media bodies said: “We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Bodoi. Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family members.”

Chief Minister Pema Khandu also mourned Bodoi’s demise.

In a condolence message to the bereaved family, the CM said, “Deeply grieved at the passing away of retired DSP RC Bodoi ji, father of Sangge Droma ji, Editor, Arunachal Today.”

“Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. May Lord Buddha grant eternal peace to the departed soul,” he added.

The last rites will be held on Monday.