CRPF provides water purifier to school

SEPPA, 20 Mar: The 138 Bn CRPF, under its civic action programme, provided an RO water purifier system with a 200-litre capacity storage tank to the Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Government Middle School (SVBPGMS) here in East Kameng district on Monday.

Battalion Commandant HS Kales informed that the CRPF conducts such programmes “to build a strong bond between the public and security forces, and to develop a sense of belongingness.”

“We are determined to serve the society, right from law and order issue to all other fronts,” he said, and appealed to the children and the locals to participate with the CRPF in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Swachhta Abhiyan and the ‘Say no to drugs’ campaign, and fight against drug abuse in the society.

East Kameng SP Rahul Kumar Gupta thanked the CRPF “for helping the people of the area of its operation.”

ADC N Borang, the battalion’s Second-in-Command Sukhvir Singh, Deputy Commandant Vedpal Singh, Assistant Commandant Sunil Kumar Singh, Dr Sonjoy Tamuli, and SVBPGMS Headmaster Khya Sonam were present on the occasion.