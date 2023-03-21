State’s media delegation visits PCI office

Staff Reporter

NEW DELHI, 20 Mar: A four-member media delegation from Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with Arunachal’s information & public relations department, visited the Press Club of India (PCI) office here on Monday.

The delegation, led by Arunachal Press Club Vice President Bengia Ajum and Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists President Amar Sangno, interacted with the office bearers of the PCI to obtain firsthand knowledge about the roles and functions of the club.

PCI President Umakant Lhakera, along with General Secretary Vinay Kumar welcomed the Arunachal delegation at the club.

The PCI office bearers briefed the delegation on the roles, functions and purpose of the PCI, which was established in 1958.

Senior journalists from Arunachal, Tagu Ningee and Taya Bagang, were also part of the delegation.