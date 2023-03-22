60 youths registered for Agniveer recruitment

PASIGHAT, 21 Mar: Sixty local youths were registered for the Indian’s Army’s Agniveer recruitment drive during a four-day registration and assistance camp conducted at the JN College here in East Siang district.

More than 180 local boys and girls attended the camp, organised by the Sigar military station, in association with the AAUN Foundation, and 60 of them have been selected to receive free training for both physical and written tests for recruitment into the army.

Sixty-five local youths have already joined the army through such camps. (DIPRO)