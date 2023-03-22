Complete works on time, ensure quality: DPO

TAWANG, 21 Mar: Tawang District Planning Officer (DPO) Choiki Dondup asked the departments concerned to complete projects on time, without compromising the quality of work.

Chairing a district-level monitoring committee meeting here on Tuesday, to review the status of ongoing developmental projects, the DPO stressed on “maximum utilisation of the limited time of working period in the district.”

Officials of various departments presented briefs on the achievements of their departments in terms of implementing central and state government schemes. (DIPRO)