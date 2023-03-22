KVK conducts progs in Taksing

TAKSING, 21 Mar: The Upper Subansiri Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) conducted various programmes, under its ‘pilot vibrant village’ initiative, in Taksing circle from 19-20 March.

As many as 103 farmers from nine villages – Ojugo, Isnia-I, Isnia-II, Gumsing, Lingbing, Kacha, Reddy, Taying and Dedinul – along with some Indian Army personnel participated in the programmes.

On day one, during an awareness programme on ‘production and processing of millet’ and ‘natural farming’, KVK Head Dr Simanta Kr Kalita and his team disseminated information about the technologies related to the two topics.

“They apprised the participants of the scope of strengthening national security by the farmers of the border villages through food security,” the KVK informed in a release, adding that the farmers were advised to “take advantage of their unique climatic condition through off-season fruit and vegetable cultivation.”

The second day featured a training programme on various topics, besides a scientists-farmers interaction programme, which was followed by distribution of seeds to the farmers.

Soil science specialist Nyape Bam, fisheries programme assistant Dipjyoti Bora, and farm manager Tajum Kodak imparted training on ‘plant nutrition and vermicompost preparation’, ‘coldwater fish farming’, and ‘integrated farming system’, respectively.

“Various seeds suitable for the location were distributed to the farmers of the nine villages, and they were advised to visit the KVK office for further requirements, if any,” the KVK said.

The KVK team also visited the army camp and interacted with Lt Col Bhaibhav Singh regarding working together for the uplift of the farmers of the border village in agriculture and allied activities, it said.