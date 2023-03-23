NCPCR team visits OWA

NAHARLAGUN, 22 Mar: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR)’s legal division consultant, advocate Anuj Saluja along with the members of Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) and CWCs on Wednesday, visited the Oju Welfare Association (OWA) as a part of their ongoing “7 days residential training of Child Welfare Committee (CWCs) on child rights.”

The main objective of the visit was to acquaint the trainees on the functioning of Specialized Adoption Agency (SAA), Children Home or Child Care Institution (CCI) and the care and rehabilitation being provided

to the children sheltered at the homes.

The team also visited the SAA and CCI.

OWA chairperson Ratan Anya briefed the visiting team on the various services being rendered for the upliftment of women and children sheltered at OWA.