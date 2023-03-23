Meet on indigenous faiths held

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 22 Mar: Tagin Indigenous Faith and Preservation Society (TIFPS) and the believers of indigenous faith and other stakeholders from various prayer centres in Upper Subansiri district, in a meeting here on Wednesday, discussed various issues regarding overall development and protection of indigenous faith and beliefs.

During the meeting, resolutions on different issues

were adopted by the participants.

Discussions were also held on various issues, like misconceptions about indigenous faith and beliefs, the need for adoption of new rules and regulations for the growth of indigenous faith, correction in prayer songs, awareness campaign etc.

Advisor to CM Tapen Siga, TIFPS president Tape Jeram and its general secretary Dr. Taro Nilling and several other senior citizens attended the meeting.