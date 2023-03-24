ED conducts raids in Itanagar

[Bengia Ajum]

ITANAGAR, 23 Mar: The enforcement directorate (ED) conducted raids in two different locations here on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the ED stated that it carried out the search operation, under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002, “in Papum Pare district, in respect of the investigations relating to the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) cash-for-job scam and the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak scam.”

The agency claimed that, during the search operation, it recovered incriminating documents, and that Rs 1.41 crore (as balance available in the bank accounts and FDs) has been frozen.

According to sources, the ED raided the house of Taket Jerang, the main accused in the APPSC AE paper leak scam. Jerang is the main accused in all the scams related to the APPSC since 2014.

The ED officials reportedly recovered some important documents from his residence and are planning a follow-up action based on the documents.

In another case, the ED reportedly froze and attached the accounts of Kapter Ringu and her relatives, in regard to the APSSB scam.

The Special Investigation Cell, which is investigating the APSSB cash-for-job scam, had chargesheeted 19 persons in November 2020 for their alleged involvement in the case.

One of the main demands of the All Nyishi Students’ Union and the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee was investigation into the APPSC case by the ED.

The state government had on 10 March written to the ED, urging it to investigate the case.