CM bats for ‘drawing investment’ during G20 summit; China to skip summit

Staff Reporter

NEW DELHI, 23 Mar: Convening a review meeting over the preparedness for the G20 summit to be held in Itanagar on 25 March, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday emphasised on “drawing investment to Arunachal through visiting delegates of G20 submit.”

Khandu issued the statement on social media, following the review meeting, which was attended by Legislative Assembly Speaker Passang Dorjee Sona, Home Minister Bamang Felix, and several nodal officers for the G20 summit.

“We should aim to draw investment for our state through visiting delegates,” the CM said.

He said also that the visiting G20 delegates would “provide a unique opportunity to showcase our rich traditions and cultures and tourism potential and developmental initiatives.”

About 50 delegates from 19 countries are expected to attend the summit. The event is among the 200 meetings in over 50 major cities across the India, over 32 different work streams.

Reportedly, the theme of the G20 summit in Itanagar is ‘Research, innovation initiative, gathering’, and it is being organised by the science & technology department.

The CM sought cooperation from all stakeholders in making the event a success. “Let’s be a great host,” he said to the people.

The theme of India’s G20 presidency, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘One Earth, one family, one future’, is tied closely with LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment).

The Group of Twenty (G20) is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries – Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.

The G20 members represent around 85 percent of the global GDP, over 75 percent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The G20 was founded in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis as a forum for the finance ministers and central bank governors to discuss global economic and financial issues.

It was upgraded to the level of heads of state/government in the wake of the global economic and financial crisis of 2007, and, in 2009, was designated the ‘premier forum for international economic cooperation.’

China to skip summit

The G20 summit slated to be held here on Saturday will not see participation by Chinese delegation.

Confirming the absence of the Chinese delegation, a source told this daily that, as of now, the Chinese delegation is not a part of the list. However, he added that foreign delegates are not travelling to all the places where G20-related events are being held across the country.

China often claims Arunachal as part of it and experts believe that Chinese delegates deliberately decided to remain out of the Itanagar event.