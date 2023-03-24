Guv reviews developmental schemes

ITANAGAR, 23 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik reviewed the developmental schemes and projects in the state, including the central and state governments’ flagship programmes, on Thursday.

During a meeting with Chief Secretary Dharmendra, principal secretaries, commissioners and secretaries at the Raj Bhavan here, the governor emphasised that “the benefit of each and every welfare scheme must reach the last person in the society,” adding that projects and programmes must be implemented within the timeframes provided.

Parnaik advised the officers to “reach out to the people and monitor the progress and work quality of the projects.” He also underscored the roles of the health and the education sectors in ensuring overall development of the society.

Commending the state government’s Seva Aapke Dwar programme, the governor lauded the district-level officers and staffers for going to remote villages and conducting the programme.

The officers present apprised the governor of the programmes, projects and policies being implemented in the state. (Raj Bhavan)