ANINI, 23 Mar: The Kongo Youth Association on Thursday organised a rally here in Dibang Valley district to sensitize the residents to the ill-effects of plastic on the environment.

Members of the association staged a skit in the market area, demonstrating how the use of plastic affects the environment in the long run. They also carried out a cleanliness drive in the market area.

The programme was sponsored by the panchayati raj department. (DIPRO)