Mopin sports events underway

[Karda Natam]

DAPORIJO, 23 Mar: The badminton and volleyball tournaments being organised as part of the golden jubilee Mopin celebration are underway here in Upper Subansiri district.

The volleyball tournament was inaugurated at the mini outdoor stadium here by Siyum ZPM Mei Baki. More than 10 teams, including women’s teams, are participating in the volleyball tournament.

Addressing the inaugural function, Baki advised the teams to maintain discipline during the competition.

The badminton tournament was inaugurated by District Agriculture Officer Rukdam Jeram on Tuesday. More than 50 shuttlers are taking part in it.