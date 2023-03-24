Naara Aaba raises Rs 75 lakhs at Shark Tank India  

ITANAGAR, 23 Mar: Entrepreneur Tage Rita recently secured Rs 75 lakhs worth deal for her winery Naara Aaba at ‘Shark Tank India, Season 2’.

This year, during the Season 2 of Shark Tank India, entrepreneur Tage Rita got to pitch her range of kiwi wines under the brand name called Naara-Aaba. The Naara-Aaba winery, located in Hong village in Ziro valley of Arunachal Pradesh, is one of the first ventures from Northeast India to be featured in the Shark Tank India platform.

Apart from the funding secured through Shark Tank India platform, Naara-Aaba was also associated with the recently held Mrs Arunachal-2023 as its title sponsor. Koj Baya Eshi was crowned the Naara-Aaba Mrs Arunachal-2023 on 11 March, 2023.

Naara Aaba’s journey began in 2017 with the purpose of creating market linkage for the underutilised kiwi fruits of the region that grew in abundance. Rita started procuring kiwis from the local farmers to make wine out of it. Prior to it, the region’s kiwi farmers were not able to fetch proper market value for their produce, due to which the kiwis went to waste.

Today the winery not only produces kiwi wines but has also expanded its range by including other fruit variants, such as plums, wild apples and pears. The winery is open for tourist visits also, and visitors get to indulge in wine tasting sessions. It plans to launch its wine products in other states this year, including in Assam.

Naara Aaba’s success story is not only about creating delicious wines but also about supporting the local farming community and promoting sustainable agriculture in the region. The company’s founder, Tage Rita, is an inspiration to other entrepreneurs and a testament to the potential of the region.