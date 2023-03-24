New catfish species discovered in Arunachal

KOLKATA, 23 Mar: A new catfish species has been discovered by scientists of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) in Arunachal Pradesh, a statement said.

The new species has been named ‘Exostoma Dhritiae’ after Dhriti Banerjee, the first woman director of the ZSI, as a mark of honour for her contributions to research on the fauna of the country, it stated.

The new species was found in Siking stream, a tributary of the Siang river in Upper Siang district.

“It is a small fish found in streams in these hills and locally called ‘ngorang’ by local tribals,” it added. (PTI)