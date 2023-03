ITANAGAR, 24 Mar: Three women were convicted under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Thursday by the Tezu (Lo-hit) NDPS special judge.

The convicts have been identified as Butungsi Rai alias Bakamlu Rai, Sangsi Krong alias Bajusai Samba, and Thongsi Bengia alias Temlu Dellang.

The trio had been arrested in July 2015.

They have been handed seven years’ rigorous imprisonment and a penalty of Rs 50,000. Failure to pay the fine will attract simple imprisonment of six months.