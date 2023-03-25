CRPF renovates school building

HUNKAN, 24 Mar: The 36 Bn CRPF, under its civic action programme, renovated the government primary school building here in Tirap district.

The renovated school was formally rededicated to the school authority in a function on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Battalion Commandant Pawan Kumar Singh stressed on providing good education to all, and said that the renovated school would “provide a good teaching-learning environment and bring positive vibes, besides making the school safer for students.”

Hunkan chief Kamwang Lowang lauded the CRPF for reaching out to the poor and taking care of their educational and infrastructural needs.

The battalions’ Deputy Commandant MS Yadav, besides officials from the civil administration, the school’s headmaster, teachers, students, GBs and the GPC attended the function. (DIPRO)