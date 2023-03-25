DCM inaugurates smart streetlights

ITANAGAR, 24 Mar: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein virtually inaugurated 384 newly installed smart streetlights in six new locations in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) on Thursday.

He also launched the ‘Bel Citisol – One Control’ mobile app, through which the newly installed streetlights will be operated.

The smart streetlights have been installed at the Mithun Gate-Raj Bhavan road; the Ziro Point-State Museum road; the Bank Tinali-state guesthouse road; the highway-legislative assembly road; the road to Vivek Vihar Type-V VIP bungalows; and the Chandranagar bridge point-Bharat petrol pump road in Chimpu.

The DCM said that the installation of the smart streetlights “is an effort of the state government to make the ICR a smart city, and to promote energy efficiency.”

He said also that “the state government is making every effort to rapidly enhance power supply through execution of transmission lines under the RDSS and the comprehensive scheme.”

Informing that work for the 2,880 mw Dibang Multipurpose Project has commenced with the allocation of construction work, he added that “construction of six new hydropower projects will also begin in the current year.”

Itanagar Electrical Division Executive Engineer Joram Lali informed that, “till now, a total of 1,672 streetlights have been installed across the state, and testing and commissioning of the streetlights in Tawang, Seppa, Namsai and Changlang are expected to be done by mid-April.”

“Through the app, every streetlight in Arunachal Pradesh can be monitored, and if there is any kind of failure or malfunction, they will be alerted by the app,” he said. (DCM’s PR Cell)