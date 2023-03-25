Yuva Utsav organised by NYK

KOLORIANG, 24 Mar: The Kurung Kumey district unit of the Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) organised a district-level ‘Yuva Utsav’ at the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here on Friday.

“The programme was inspired by the independence speech of the prime minister, where he gave the nation the mantra of ‘panch pran’,” the Itanagar-based Press Information Bureau (PIB) informed in a release.

During the inaugural function, MLA Lokam Tassar hailed the NYK “for working with the youths in the remotest parts of the nation and organising such programmes that allow the youths to showcase their talents and make a mark at the national level.”

Kurung Kumey SP Bomken Basar in his speech urged the youths of Koloriang to “take part in diverse activities conducted regularly for the youths, and make a mark of Kurung Kumey district at the national level by showcasing their talents.”

Lower Koloriang ZPM Bengia Tashi also spoke.

Among others, District Sports Officer Geymar Jill and GHSS Principal Pisa Tajik attended the programme.

The health department set up a stall and provided information on Covid-19, HIV and tuberculosis, while the police department set up a stall to generate awareness on the harmful effects of drugs.

More than 160 youths of the district participated in the programme, the PIB said.