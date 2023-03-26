Aini Taloh felicitated for dedicated service

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

NAHARLAGUN, 25 Mar: Dream for United Arunachal vice chairman Sonam Tenzing and its secretary Suraj Tayam presented a certificate of appreciation to blood donor organisation AYANG’s founder-chairperson Aini Taloh on 25 March, during a voluntary blood donation camp organised by the Itanagar unit of the AdiSU at the TRIHMS here, in collaboration with AYANG.

Taloh was felicitated for her dedicated service, and for bridging the gap between blood donors and receivers by donating blood and raising awareness about its importance.

Volunteers of AYANG and members of the AdiSU donated 24 units of blood during the camp.

Earlier, on 23 March, Taloh delivered a motivational speech on voluntary blood donation at the IGG College in Tezu (Lohit).

Her name was also announced for the Nari Ratn Samman during the International Women’s Day celebration at Khandwa (MP) by the Jai Maharana Raktdaan Samuh Bharat.