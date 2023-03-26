Hundreds benefit from health camps

Staff Reporter

SEPPA, 25 Mar: Hundreds of people benefitted from ‘mega health camps’ organised jointly by the Donyi-Polo Charitable Trust (DPCT) and Naharlagun-based Niba Hospital in various parts of East Kameng district, as part of the corporate social responsibility of Gurugram-based public sector undertaking RITES Ltd.

The health camps were organised at Bana, Pampoli, Wessang, Rang village, and Seppa town.

During the programme, DRDA Project Director Ashok Tajo said that “the mega health camp is beneficial to the people of East Kameng and Arunachal,” and encouraged the people of the district to avail the benefits of such camps.

The health camps offered free health check-up, free medicines, free lab tests, consultations by specialist doctors, referrals, etc.

The doctors’ team was later felicitated by the DPCT.