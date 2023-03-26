Skill development prog organised

LONGDING, 25 Mar: A month-long skill development training programme, organised by the Longding battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR) under its civic action programme, concluded here on Saturday.

The programme was organised in collaboration with the Longding district administration and the industries department.

“The relentless efforts of the AR battalion and the Longding police over the last two years have encouraged over 30 misguided youths of Longding district, who were members of various underground organisations, to shun the path of violence and join the mainstream,” the Longding DIPRO informed in a release.

The AR organises such programmes to empower surrendered militants by providing skill training to them.

“On 22 June, the Assam Rifles battalion systematically screened and identified 12 surrendered operatives for imparting skill training to, based on their aptitudes and inclination, in conjunction with the industries department,” the DIPRO said.

The attendees were trained in trades of their choice, such as carpentry, electrical work, and plumbing. Free toolkits were provided to them at the end of the programme.

District Industries Deputy Director Holan Arangham distributed the certificates of proficiency to the trainees.

AR Battalion Commandant, Col KS Gill, also spoke. (DIPRO)