NIRJULI, 25 Mar: The NSS unit of the NERIST here, in association with the ‘Unnat Bharat Abhiyan’ (UBA) cell of the institute, organised a special camp at Nirjuli Village-II on Saturday.

Apart from a plantation drive, an awareness programme on HIV/AIDS and drug abuse was also organised. Led by NSS coordinator Prof Ajay Bharti, NERIST UBA regional coordinator Prof Pradip Lingfa and NERIST UBA coordinator Dr T Patel, the event was attended by over 40 NSS volunteers and NERIST UBA members.