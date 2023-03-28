Prog on bioresources, sustainable development

NAHARLAGUN, 27 Mar: Sixty persons, including entrepreneurs, members of SHGs and NGOs, farmers, and students from different parts of the state participated in a ‘brainstorming programme’ on ‘Bioresources and sustainable development of Arunachal Pradesh’, organised by Jorhat (Assam)-based CSIR-North East Institute of Science & Technology’s (NEIST) Itanagar branch laboratory here on Monday.

Addressing the participants, Imphal (Manipur)-based Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development Prof Pulok K Mukherjee delivered a talk on ‘ethno-entrepreneurship development and utilisation of natural resources’, and on management and protection of biodiversity.

Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Director Anong Lego spoke about the importance of science and technology in the agriculture sector for socioeconomic development of the state.

The NEIST’s Itanagar branch scientist in-charge, Dr Chandan Tamuly, urged the participants to “come forward with their knowledge, innovation and ideas for bioresources management and socioeconomic development of the state,” while Dr Jatin Kalita from the NEIST dwelt on the different technologies developed by the NEIST.

“Prospective entrepreneur Teetu Yoka displayed her products and shared her knowledge about entrepreneurship, and other prospective entrepreneurs and bank officials sought support regarding analysis of bioactive constituents/ingredient of medicinal, spice and aromatic plants/products of Arunachal Pradesh,” Tamuly informed in a release.