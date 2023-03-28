RGU students on field trip to Shillong

RONO HILLS, 27 Mar: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha flagged off a team of BEd 4th semester students who left here for Shillong (Meghalaya) on Monday on a field trip to the NEHU and the NERIE there.

“Receiving learning experiences out of the classroom is essential to develop multi- cultural competencies. Field trip paves the way for developing social skills and leadership qualities,” the VC told the students, and added that “other institutions are beneficial for the students to learn about various courses offered by the institutions, their learning management systems, and other modalities.”

HoD Prof PK Acharya on his part stressed on how to prepare a report regarding the study tour and compile the information for submission “as part of practicum of curriculum.”

Education Faculty Dean Prof T Lhungdim also spoke.

Drs PK Barik, Nisanth PM and Tage Monju are escorting the students, the university informed in a release.