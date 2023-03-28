APCC demands impartial probe into Grayu’s death

ITANAGAR, 27 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday demanded a fair and impartial inquiry into the death of veteran Congress leader Tasso Grayu, who passed away on 24 March.

“Grayu had been loyal to the Congress party throughout his political career and had played a significant role in shaping the Congress party in the state,” the APCC said.

“In his death, the state has lost an eminent political leader and a great personality,” the party said.

Grayu was allegedly stabbed by an unknown miscreant at Hari village in Lower Subansiri district on 22 March. He passed away on 24 March.